Katrina Kaif Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Styled The Striped Pantsuit Better?

Bollywood personalities pick up the most stunning outfits when they go for the promotions of their films. But sometimes while they pick up something or opt for an outfit that looks awesome on them, they end up choosing something similar to what other celebrities have had worn in the past. So, here we are with another faceoff between Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif. Both the talented actors opted for a pant-suit and stripes look. Check out how both the Bollywood fashionistas styled their respective look-

Whose corporate style look inspires you more?

Let's talk about the appearance first. Katrina Kaif sported the striped pantsuit for an event at Goa. The white and black two-piece set highlighted the thin black stripes and made her outfit major formal attire goals. Katrina Kaif presented her corporate look with a simple V-neck black bodice. Katrina Kaif, in this summer outfit from her wardrobe, is killing the heat in her wide-legged matching pants. She complimented her pant-suit look with classic white sneakers. On the makeup and accessories front, Katrina Kaif opted for big gold hoops and tousled ponytail completing her formal appearance for the day out.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut was spotted in this formal suit at the airport. It is a grey and white striped double-breasted blazer. She paired it up with matching hot pants from Topshop. Kangana Ranaut is also well-known for having an unimpeachable sense of style and fashion technique which always makes heads turn whenever she steps out. Kangana Ranaut fashioned the striped jacket with a simple white round neck tee underneath the blazer. She opted for stylish nude stilettoes from Dior which was perfect footwear for the travel day, Kangana Ranaut completed her look with minimal makeup. Her nude lips and black tinted Lennon sunglasses perfectly complimented her look-

On our side, both Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut did justice to this summer collection short pant-suit. As we loved both the fashionistas and their impeccably styled ensemble for the occasions. So, if you are inspired by the diva's style file, include these kinds of stylish outfits in your wardrobe.

