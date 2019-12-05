The Debate
Katy Perry Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With 'Cozy Little Christmas' Song

Hollywood News

Katy Perry recently launched the music video of her new song 'Cozy Little Christmas'. The video has gained over five million views in a few days on YouTube.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
katy perry

Katy Perry is known for her unique music videos. The pop singer has delivered some controversial yet super hit music videos like Bon Appetit and Chained To The Rhythm. This time around, Katy Perry has made a Christmas song titled Cozy Little Christmas, which is currently being loved by fans. The music video revolves around Katy Perry spending her Christmas holidays with Santa Claus. 

Also read: Katy Perry's Wedding To Fiancé Orlando Bloom Postponed? Here's Why

Cozy Little Christmas music video

Also read: Katy Perry Songs To Listen To When You Are Feeling Down; From Wide Awake To Part Of Me

In the music video, Katy Perry is seen sporting various hairstyles, going from blonde to black curls. The video begins with the Roar singer decorating the Christmas tree wearing a red and white Christmas outfit. Various characters associated with Christmas are seen making a cameo in the music video. Rudolph the reindeer along with Frosty the snowman can be seen in Katy's quirky music video. Katy Perry's ardent fans have loved the music video and cannot stop singing praises of the pop artist. Some fans are reportedly also speculating that a holiday album by Katy might drop soon, as the singer is known to surprise her fans from time to time. 

Also read: OnePlus Music Festival: How To Watch livestream Of Katy Perry, Dua Lipa’s Performances 

Also read: Katy Perry Enters Mumbai Airport Without Showing Passport, Netizens Unhappy

Also read: Jennifer Aniston Open To Falling In Love Again After Split With Justin Theroux?

 

 

 

