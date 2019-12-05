Katy Perry Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With 'Cozy Little Christmas' Song

Katy Perry is known for her unique music videos. The pop singer has delivered some controversial yet super hit music videos like Bon Appetit and Chained To The Rhythm. This time around, Katy Perry has made a Christmas song titled Cozy Little Christmas, which is currently being loved by fans. The music video revolves around Katy Perry spending her Christmas holidays with Santa Claus.

Cozy Little Christmas music video

Ever wonder how 🎅🏻 unwinds the day after Christmas? Unwrap the #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo now to find out! 🎁 https://t.co/ezX7TPOALt 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Cr1FakJ63K — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 2, 2019

In the music video, Katy Perry is seen sporting various hairstyles, going from blonde to black curls. The video begins with the Roar singer decorating the Christmas tree wearing a red and white Christmas outfit. Various characters associated with Christmas are seen making a cameo in the music video. Rudolph the reindeer along with Frosty the snowman can be seen in Katy's quirky music video. Katy Perry's ardent fans have loved the music video and cannot stop singing praises of the pop artist. Some fans are reportedly also speculating that a holiday album by Katy might drop soon, as the singer is known to surprise her fans from time to time.

🚨Cozy Little Christmas YouTube views🚨

Day 1 - 2.692.193(+2.692.193)

Day 2 - 4.464.941(+1.772.748)

SUPPORT THIS SONG!!

THIS SONG HAVE TO BE A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC!!!!!#CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo 🎁🎄👑❤ pic.twitter.com/UyRjIxLQcx — 🎄💎🎄 (@IguriMsk) December 5, 2019

Billboard Holiday 🎄 100:



#55=Cozy Little Christmas 🎄



Peak:30 Weeks:6



(Without the Impact of the Videoclip 🎬)



*This is the first week of this chart at Christmas 2019#CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo 🎁#CozyLittleChristmas 🎁 #KatyPerry 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kfenMQixso — Ángel (@KatyCatAngel1) December 4, 2019

