Keanu Reeves And Alex Winters Give Inspirational Message To High School Graduates

Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters recently delivered a heartfelt message to the graduating students of San Dimas High School. This high school was the same school that was attended by Keanu Reeves' and Alex Winters' characters Bill and Ted. The Bill & Ted movie series was extremely popular back in the late 90s and San Dimas High School was one of the main sets used in the films.

This year, the seniors of the high school will not have a graduation ceremony due to the pandemic. This is why actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters honoured the students by sending them a joint message. The two actors showed up on San Dimas High's Zoom graduation ceremony, where they motivated the graduating seniors amid the lockdown.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters feature on San Dimas High School's Zoom graduation, deliver inspirational message

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters made a surprise appearance on San Dimas High School's Zoom graduation ceremony. Moreover, the two actors also appeared in character as Bill and Ted respectively. Speaking the students, Alex Winters stated that they knew that it was a tough time right now and that the students were having to do this virtual graduation due to the pandemic. He added that they wanted to wish the students the best of luck moving forward.

Keanu Reeves was even wearing a shirt that said, "'Be Excellent to Each Other,'' which was an iconic line from the Bill & Ted movie series. The actor congratulated the students who graduated in 2020 and commended them on their achievements. Alex Winters added that San Dimas High School football did rule, but their main message was that they wanted the students to be excellent to each other even after passing out. Keanu Reeves concluded the message by saying, "party on!" Which was another iconic line from Bill & Ted.

The original Bill & Ted film was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. The movie was directed by Dean Parisot, who was also known for helming Galaxy Quest. Alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters, the original Bill & Ted film also starred William Sadler, Kid Cudi, Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, and Anthony Carrigan.

[Snip from Bill & Ted trailer]

