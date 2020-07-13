Last Updated:

Keke Palmer Sets Internet On Fire With Her Floral Bikini Look; Shares A Strong Message

Keke Palmer recently shared a beautiful picture of herself in a pink printed bikini. She shared the picture after her Twitter feud with August Alsina.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer recently took to her Instagram to upload a picture of herself in a beautiful floral bikini. This picture was posted by her after the Twitter feud with August Alsina. In the picture, she was seen posing in a pink bikini with red floral print all over.

Not to miss, Keke’s long tattoo was clearly visible in the picture. Keke Palmer’s braided hair was left open on her shoulders to complete the look. She also wrote a strong message with her picture. Keke Palmer wrote, “Mosquitos on my a** love” #ConfessionsOfASweetChick”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keke Palmer and August Alsina's Twitter spat

After Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her affair with August Alsina, a Twitter user uploaded a picture of Keke Palmer and August Alsina from 2015. Keke replied to the user's picture and said, "Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing".

When August Alsina came across Palmer's tweet, he posted a series of tweets in which he denied ever having had any interest in her. He wrote, "U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who I date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability". [sic]

Keke Palmer's reaction to Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation

In a series of tweets, Keke Palmer had seemed to criticize Jada Pinkett Smith for her candid revelation about her cheating in her marriage. "The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy," Palmer tweeted. She added, "Protect your partner. Protect your privacy. Protect your peace".

After her tweets, fans started connecting the dots and referred to Keke's tweets as a reply to Jada's revelation. Keke Palmer responded to the same and said, "People have to stop tryna put two and two together on social media. I’m a Virgo MY TIMELINE IS MEANT TO CONFUSE YOU". [sic]

 

