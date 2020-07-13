Keke Palmer Sets Internet On Fire With Her Floral Bikini Look; Shares A Strong Message

Keke Palmer recently took to her Instagram to upload a picture of herself in a beautiful floral bikini. This picture was posted by her after the Twitter feud with August Alsina. In the picture, she was seen posing in a pink bikini with red floral print all over.

Not to miss, Keke’s long tattoo was clearly visible in the picture. Keke Palmer’s braided hair was left open on her shoulders to complete the look. She also wrote a strong message with her picture. Keke Palmer wrote, “Mosquitos on my a** love” #ConfessionsOfASweetChick”.

Also Read| Jada Pinkett Smith confesses about not knowing husband Will Smith at all

Keke Palmer and August Alsina's Twitter spat

After Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her affair with August Alsina, a Twitter user uploaded a picture of Keke Palmer and August Alsina from 2015. Keke replied to the user's picture and said, "Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing".

Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

When August Alsina came across Palmer's tweet, he posted a series of tweets in which he denied ever having had any interest in her. He wrote, "U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who I date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability". [sic]

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. 🤨You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

Also Read| Jada Pinkett Smith confirms she was romantically involved with August Alsina; Read details

Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)

& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.

Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

Also Read| Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's combined net worth will leave you speechless

Keke Palmer's reaction to Jada Pinkett Smith's revelation

In a series of tweets, Keke Palmer had seemed to criticize Jada Pinkett Smith for her candid revelation about her cheating in her marriage. "The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy," Palmer tweeted. She added, "Protect your partner. Protect your privacy. Protect your peace".

After her tweets, fans started connecting the dots and referred to Keke's tweets as a reply to Jada's revelation. Keke Palmer responded to the same and said, "People have to stop tryna put two and two together on social media. I’m a Virgo MY TIMELINE IS MEANT TO CONFUSE YOU". [sic]

The theme is boundaries. Everybody doesn’t need to know your business, that’s not fake it’s honoring one’s privacy. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

Protect your partner.

Protect your privacy.

Protect your peace. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

Also Read| Did you know Justin Bieber was once mentored by actor Will Smith

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.