Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton Battle Over 'The Voice' Contestant; Nick Gets Blocked

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are no strangers to having witty banter on the musical reality TV show The Voice. Now in its 20th season, The Voice has seen a comeback of mesmerising performances by the participants and of course, the battle between the judges to get them on their teams. During the latest episode of the show which aired on March 7, Kelly and Blake had an interesting exchange of words.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's war of words

Gean Garcia, a contestant from Texas, mesmerised the judges and the audience with his melancholic rendition of Kodaline's ballad All I Want. The first judge to press the buzzer was popular country singer Blake Shelton, followed by Nick Jonas who was blocked by Blake so that he won't get a chance to fight for the contestant. The last one to hit the buzzer was Kelly Clarkson. So, only Kelly and Blake remained for Gean to choose.

Nick Jonas then went ahead in Kelly's support and encouraged the Texan contestant to join Kelly's team. The banter further went ahead with Blake undermining Kelly's team. He said, "She doesn't really have time for this". Kelly slammed back saying, "I have time to do it all and nail it while doing it." When Blake was asked why he blocked Nick, Blake smartly dodged the question by saying, "If I was the guy who blocked Nick, it’s only because I’m that passionate about your voice".

They even had a funny banter when John Legend asked Blake what does melancholic mean. To this, Blake said that he searched it online and then went on to narrate the meaning he found. John, despite not pressing the buzzer added his quirky comments in between to add to the banter. You can watch Gean Garcia's rendition of Kodaline's All I Want and the ensuing banter between the judges here:

In the end, Gean Garcia chose to be a part of Kelly's team. The Blind Auditions of The Voice just keep getting interesting with each passing day. The 20th season of The Voice began airing from March 1, 2021. Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are the judges. Blake Shelton is the only judge who has continued since season 1 of the singing reality show. The show has seen popular singers like Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, among others as coaches on the show.

