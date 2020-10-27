Kelsea Ballerini Gets Back At Trolls Calling Her CMT Performance Not "country Enough"

Kelsea Ballerini took to her Instagram handle and gave a befitting reply to netizens who have been sending hate comments to the singer for her recent performance with Halsey. Even though the two singers had received some love and support from their fans for their recent performance at the CMT Awards, a lot of netizens found their costumes not “country” enough. Kelsea posted a selfie with a long note where she expressed her opinion on the flak she received for the same, read on.

Kelsea Ballerini's CMT Music Awards performances got criticised by netizens

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey performed recently at the CMT Music Awards where they sung their collaboration song, The Other Girl. The setting of the song was in an empty dive bar in Los Angeles and the singers were seen performing in sultry black leather outfits. Netizens on social media had been slamming the two singers for not dressing up the “country” way. Here are some of the negative comments that netizens have been flooding the social media with.

Kelsea's befitting reply

Kelsea posted a selfie along with a note and mentioned that she read “way too many comments” and that she would “like to remind people” somethings about “different kinds of country music”. The singer wrote further wrote, “After reading way too many comments, I'd like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music and none are more 'real' than others when it comes from an honest place. That women can wear whatever we want and shouldn't be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don't have something nice to say, politely shut up”. She posted a selfie in which she was seen giving a thumbs up with a smile on the camera, check out the post below.

As soon as the post went up on Instagram, the post got flooded with comments from the fans of the singer. A number of people gushed to the post to show their support to Kelsea and appreciated her by writing in the comments that she is great and should not care about the negative comments. Several other people wrote how much they loved the singer and sent her much love. Check out some of the comments below.

