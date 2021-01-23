Adele And Simon Koneckie Finalise Their Divorce 2 Years After Announcing Their Separation

Grammy Award winner Adele reached a divorce settlement with Simon Konecki almost two years after announcing that they would be separating. According to People Magazine, the estranged couple filed a judgment packet with the court in Los Angeles on January 15. Their divorce is yet to be signed off by the judge to officially dissolve their marriage. After being together for seven years, Adele and Konecki first announced their separation in April 2019. Adele filed a divorce petition five months after that in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2019.

Adele's divorce was announced by her representatives in April 2019. They said the couple is committed to raising their son together lovingly. They asked for privacy and said there will be no further comment. Nearly five months later, Adele filed the divorce paperwork, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. According to the sources of US Weekly, the couple said that their relationship evolved more like friends than lovers. They realized the romantic love was no longer there and were disappointed that the relationship didn’t work out.

Adele and Simon Konecki's 7-year relationship

Adele first went public about her relationship with charity group SEO Konecki in January 2012 and only six months later they announced their pregnancy. They later welcomed their son Angelo Adkins in October 2012 and the couple has been raising him together. She and Konecki reportedly got married in 2016, and this only came to light after the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer referred to Konecki as her husband during her 2017 Grammy Awards acceptance speech. Adele gifted her L.A. home to Konecki in February 2019 and two months later they announced their separation. Last May, a source told People magazine that Adele and Simon Konecki have been living across the street from each other in L.A. as they co-parent their child amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The source that the couple is doing what is best for Angelo and Adele's son is her world.

Adele's Dating World

Since Adele's divorce announcements, there have been plenty of rumors about the pop star’s romantic life, linking her to various high-profile musicians from Drake to British rapper Skepta. In October, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Adele has been dating British rapper Skepta. The source that they run in the same circles in London and have fun together. Despite what those reports say, Adele insists that she is very much "single" in her Instagram post.

