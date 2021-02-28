Kendall Jenner Accused Of Photoshopping Clicks, Setting 'unrealistic Beauty Standards'

Kendall Jenner is one of the most sought-after models in the world. Her social media handles are full of pictures from her several photoshoots, which often show her flamboyantly showing off her modelling skills and fashionable outfits. She recently posted a few pictures and a video from her photoshoot, which has led to many netizens being doubtful about the originality of those pictures. They have been sharing messages on social media about how those pictures are likely photoshopped, and the model likely does not look like that in real life.

Kendall Jenner accused of photoshopping her pictures

While most of her followers have praised the pictures from her photoshoot, many people believe that they have observed something about the pictures that reveals that they are photoshopped. A video went viral on social media that points to certain “glitches” in the curtain that can be seen behind her. While others claimed that while Kendall is looking extraordinarily in shape in the pictures, she does not look like that in real life. They also claimed that the photos were edited to make her “legs longer” and “waist smaller”.

The Instagram user also showed how Kendall Jenner photoshopped her video. pic.twitter.com/VaNMCqcnbC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

it’s not body shaming to tell ppl that kendall is photoshopped in those pictures, like yes she is sexy but she also...quite literally doesn’t look like that irl. no one is built naturally that way but giving young teenage girls the impression kendall does is so harmful — ð‘Žð‘¦ð‘’ð‘ â„Žð‘Ž (@__ayeshaaaaa) February 14, 2021

Kendall is obviously beautiful, but it’s obvious that the second photo is edited to make her legs longer and waist smaller. I don’t get why they edit her like that because she doesn’t need it. But I hate the fact that people try to normalise photoshopping your body. — Facebymalin (@facebymalin) February 14, 2021

These claims led to the outbreak of a major discussion about the impractical body expectations that are set by celebrities like her. Many people were seen commenting about how other women should not compare their own body with Jenner, as she has professional experts like photographers, nutritionists, personal trainers, make up artists and others who help her look what she appears on camera. Some of them even criticised Kendall for giving wrong expectations about bodies to teenage girls and that no one is naturally built the way that she appears in those pictures.

On the other hand, many people came out in support of Jenner as well, saying that criticising her toned body is body shaming. They further supported Kendall for putting in the hard work that has led to the creation of her toned body. They say that her body is natural and “realistic” and that Kendall Jenner should also be shown support and body positivity.

