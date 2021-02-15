Kendall Jenner Reminds Fans She Has 'bad Days Too' And Her Life Is Not 'perfect'

Kendall Jenner's fitness posts have time and again inspired millions of her fans. But now, the social media personality has also admitted that she too has her less-than-optimal days and she's human as well, much like her followers. Shortly after the model released pictures of herself sporting intimate wear that was designed and manufactured by her elder sister, Kim Kardashian's company, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to insinuate that Kendall Jenner's latest pictures are making her feel insecure about herself. The response that followed won the hearts of many.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Confirm Relationship Through Sweet Valentine's Day Post

What did Kendall Jenner really say?

Kendall Jenner, while responding to a user who said that looking like her would solve all her problems, she said that while she's appreciative of what she has, the model had seen bad days too. The model even went on to imply that everybody is beautiful in their own way. In addition to the same, the model can also be seen suggesting that one must not pass judgement about something based on what it looks like on the surface. Check out the tweet:.

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Reacts To Kendall Jenner's Viral Lingerie Pics, Says 'how Is It Possible?'

'I have bad days too'

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

The post that can be found above received reactions from each and every corner of Twitter. Many members of the Twitterati can be seen responding to the post saying that they now have a sense of newfound confidence. Check out the tweets:

Also Read: Ananya Panday Stuns In Quirky Jacket, Says 'Wannabe Kendall Jenner'

My confidence after Kenny J says she has bad days too 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/23JhDaNi20 — no one (@usernameissoph) February 12, 2021

i have no idea if you are reading this but i have serious body acceptance problems and you are part of this journey inspiring me every day, thank you for being so incredible and true, thank you for existing and above all being yourself! i love you kenny 🥺 pic.twitter.com/lCWsl4rDTi — maria (@livinkendall) February 13, 2021

What started it all

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star quite recently released a behind-the-scenes video of herself from the aforementioned photoshoot. In the video, she can be seen sporting a pair of red innerwear. The post can be found below as well as in the library of Kendall Jenner's photos and videos on Instagram.

The Post:

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Celebrated Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Grandeur; Recap Of The Celebrations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.