Kendall Jenner To Launch Her Tequila Brand '818', Shares Sneak-peek From Tasting Sessions

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings have shown off their entrepreneurship skills and have established their own blooming businesses. Kylie Jenner has her own makeup line while Kim Kardashian has her makeup range as well as a shapewear business. Now, Kendall Jenner, too, is ready to show her flair for business as she gears up to launch her own tequila brand. She took to Instagram to share a slideshow of pictures and videos from her brand 818's tasting sessions. She also wrote a lengthy caption wherein she has summarised her brand's journey.

Also read | Tahira Kashyap Reacts To Kendall Jenner's Viral Lingerie Pics, Says 'how Is It Possible?'

Also read | Kendall Jenner Called Out By Netizens For Her "unreal" Pictures From 'Skims' Shoot

Kendall Jenner's tequila brand

In the post shared by Kendall, she is seen partying and celebrating the brand's journey. Her friends are seen tasting the drink from their glasses as well. In the first video, as she comes out with a jar of liquor in her hands, her friends are heard hollering and cheering for her. She wrote in the caption that she has been on this journey of creating the best-tasting tequila for over four years now. She also mentioned that the brand will be launched soon. "for almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (ðŸ¥³) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it! this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon", her caption read.

The post garnered a lot of appreciation from several of her Hollywood friends. Her sisters Khloe, Kim, and Kylie, too, have lauded her for all the hard work Kendall has put into the brand. See their reactions below:

Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, 818, claims to have been handmade from Jalisco in Mexico. The model's tequila range will launch three variants of the spirit namely - 818 Blanco, 818 Reposado, and 818 Añejo. Its primary ingredient will be agaves from Mexico. Agave tequilana is a plant that is used to make distilled beverages.

Kendall has joined in a host of Hollywood celebrities who have launched their spirits' line. Others include Dwayne Johnson whose tequila brand is called Teremana, Sean 'Diddy' Combs whose tequila company is called DeLeoÌn Tequila and Nick Jonas's tequila brand is called Villa One. According to a report by Insider, the tequila business has boomed during the pandemic because many have tried new recipes of the drink at home.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Celebrated Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Grandeur; Recap Of The Celebrations

Also read | Ben Simmons Linked To Trans Model Amani Based On Alleged Proofs Shared Online

Image courtesy- @kendalljenner Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.