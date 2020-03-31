The Debate
Kylie Jenner's Pictures With Kendall Jenner That Give You #Sistergoals; See Here

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner has shared a picture of her with Kendall Jenner on her Instagram. To know the details continue reading about the Jenner sisters and check out pics.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Jenner sisters are practising social distancing by staying at their respective homes. Recently, Kylie Jenner shared a picture of herself with Kendall Jenner while looking back at old memories in this tough time of global lockdown. There are few other pictures as well which Kylie has shared earlier on her Instagram. Check out here.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Says She's 'most Likely To Have Another Baby Compared To Her BFFs'

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's pictures that fans loved

After sharing a picture with her fans, Kylie Jenner captioned it by calling it a throwback. Kendall Jenner, 24, commented on the picture and seemingly teasing her younger sister she wrote, “Aren’t we fighting? ” Both the sisters were twinning in white sports bras paired and wore nude lips as makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Is Confident Why Her Pictures Won't Leak Online. Here's Why

Another picture Kylie has shared with her sister Kendall Jenner was adorable. Kylie and Kendall were attending 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme of the Met Gala back in 2019, in New York City. Kylie Jenner captioned the picture by writing, "Till death do us part 💜🧡🧡" She has also shared a video in which both the sisters were ready to go to the Met Gala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Has A No. 1 Fan From Bollywood And It Is Not Diljit Dosanjh

On October 21, 2019, Kylie wished happy birthday to her older sister Kendall by posting their picture on Instagram. She captioned the picture by writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched ♥️ i love you in this life and beyond!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Munchkin Stormi All Bubbled Up In Water Is Nothing But Adorable

 

 

First Published:
