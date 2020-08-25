Chris Gayle Tests COVID-19 Negative After Usain Bolt's Party, Set To Play IPL 2020 In UAE

Flamboyant West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle can breathe a sigh of relief post his recent COVID-19 test. It was speculated that the batsman was under the radar due to his presence at Usain Bolt's birthday celebration in Jamaica. The legendary sprinter, recently in an Instagram post, spoke about all the precautionary measures that were taken as he tested positive in his COVID-19 test. He stated that he is refraining from going outdoors and is self-isolating himself. The former fastest sprinter in the world also urged people to stay safe.

Chris Gayle tests negative in COVID-19 test

Thankfully for Kings XI Punjab, Chris Gayle is set to join the squad in the UAE for the IPL 2020. Prior to his flight to the UAE, he shared videos of his testing on his Instagram stories. On arrival, Gayle will undergo yet another test during his two-weeks of quarantine, before he is cleared to enter the biosecure bubble.

Relief for Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, who is the top run-scorer in the T20 format, is one of the most prominent faces in the KL Rahul-led KXIP squad. His mere presence in the batting order is enough to terrorize opposition bowlers. 'The Universe Boss' was set to appear in the CPL 2020 for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, however, he decided to back out from the tournament stating personal reasons. Hence, it is safe to say that he will be eying the IPL 2020 to make a roaring comeback.

Gayle has always been a mighty force to reckon with. With 490 runs at an impressive strike rate of 153.60 in the last season, he will be looking to raise the bar this time around for Kings XI Punjab. The Kings XI Punjab unit landed on the UAE soil on August 20 in a chartered flight and will be based out of Dubai.

IPL 2020 details

Considering the ongoing pandemic, several first-of-its-kind measures have to be taken up to ensure smooth operations on the league. The IPL 2020 will be held under closed doors without the presence of a live audience. There will be restrictions on players going out for meals or drinks outside the biosecurity bubble. The tournament is set to commence from September 19.

