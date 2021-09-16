Kim K Reacts To Met Gala Memes; Lizzo & Chris Evans In A Film? | H'wood Recap For Sept 16

Kim Kardashian's New Post A Response To Trolls On Her MET Gala 2021 Outfit? Read

American socialite Kim Kardashian manages to grab the attention of people with her unique style statements. Recently, the reality star's outfit has become one of the most-talked-about outfits on the red carpet of the fashion industry's biggest nights, the Met Gala 2021. Unlike previous years, Kardashian's all-black attire by Balenciaga has received more flak than praise. Many netizens have taken to their Twitter handles and created Kim Kardashian memes. Kardashian has recently defended her Met Gala outfit and shut down the trolls.

Rolling Stone Updates '500 Greatest Songs Of All Time'; Aretha Franklin Tops The List

Rolling Stone is back with the '500 Greatest Songs of all time' and music-lovers are sure to be divided on many of the choices and the positions that are given to them. The list, 17 years after the inaugural edition, has made major changes after minor changes were introduced in the list in 2010.

Is Hollywood Mimicking Bollywood Now? Ryan Reynolds Says YES!

Ryan Reynold starrer Free Guy, a science fiction action comedy released in the United States on August 13 and broke several pandemic box-office records. Post garnering critical acclaim and global box office success, Free Guy is all set to release in India. Lead actor Ryan Reynolds released a special message for his Indian fans and said that Hollywood was absolutely mimicking Bollywood and they had no shame admitting it.

Fans Want Lizzo & Chris Evans To Star In 'The Bodyguard' Remake, Read What She Had To Say

It is quite evident that Lizzo loves Chris Evans. On Wednesday, a fan reposted a report by Variety that the classic 1992 romantic drama, The Bodyguard is getting a Hollywood remake. While reposting the post, the fan added a wish to watch Lizzo and Chris Evans in the roles that were originally performed by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, respectively. While reacting to her fans' suggestions, Lizzo gave her approval. Read on to know more.

Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' To Get A Remake Produced By Warner Bros.

Warner Bros has greenlit the production of a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard. The romantic drama will be written by Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance. The original 1992 movie also featured Kevin Costner in the lead role. The movie was panned by the critics but became the second highest-grossing film of 1992 and at the time of its release the tenth highest-grossing film of all time.

