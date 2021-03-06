Kim Kardashian, Chris Evans And Other Top 10 Celeb Tweets/Instagram Posts Of This Week

This week the internet witnessed several tweets and Instagram posts from their beloved Hollywood celebrities that made the headlines in news. From Kim Kardashian's new pet 'Speed' to Gal Gadot announcing her third child, the social media was buzzing with Hollywood celebrities sharing their life updates. Here is the list of 10 such Instagram posts and tweets this week that made waves on the internet.

Kim Kardashian's pet 'Speed'

Kim Kardashian took Instagram to announce the addition of the 'newest member of the family' by sharing adorable pictures of her daughter North West cradling the pet. Kim and her daughter North added a bearded dragon to their family and named it 'Speed'. Clad with custom Skim clothes and matching it with North's pink hoodie, the pet and Kim's daughter North West had the internet sighing at the cuteness.

Chris Evans performs a stunt

The American hero, Captain America played by Chris Evans shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from his first Captain America movie in 2010. In Chris Evans Instagram video, his two high school friends can be heard passing comments as Chris performs a stunt. Robert Downey Jr who plays the Iron Man in Marvel cinematic universe dropped a comment laughing at the video.

Justin Timberlake's Instagram post wishing wife

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to wish his wife "a happy birthday" with a lengthy emotional caption. The actor shared a picture of him kissing his wife and a slo-mo video along with several other pictures of her. Justin ended the post by expressing his love for Jessica.

Alec Baldwin's Instagram video after quitting Twitter

Alec Baldwin shocked his fans after he deactivated his Twitter account and later uploaded a video on Instagram explaining his exit from the social media platform. In the 9-minute video uploaded on Alec Baldwin's Instagram, Alec explained that he did not appreciate the response he got after a recent tweet. He explained the reason he deactivated his Twitter because of the negative response he got after a Tweet about Gillian Anderson switching accents at the Golden Globes award.

Gal Gadot's Twitter announcement

Gal Gadot took to Twitter to announce the news of her pregnancy. Captioning the tweet writing 'Here we go again', Gal Gaddot shared an adorable picture of her with her two daughters and husband. Gal Gadot will be expecting her third child with her husband Jaron Varsano.

Ana De Armas shooting skills

Ana De Arman is preparing for her role in the movie The Gray Man. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her practicing her shooting skills with her trainer. Ana De Armas can be seen practicing her skills and her posture for shooting with guns.

Reese Witherspoon rating dishes

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a video of her rating and trying out new spicy chicken dishes. In the video, the actress drives around restaurants and tries out spicy chickens. Fans could not help but adore the actress's attempt to entertain her fans.

Bruno Mars' new band

Bruno Mars took to Twitter to announce the news of his band dropping their first song Leave The Door Open. Bruno shared the news with his fans on his social media and shared a brief clip of the song. Bruno formed Silk Sonic with Paak Anderson and dropped an album together.

Miley Cyrus the 'Queen of photo dumping'

Miley Cyrus dropped several throwback images on her Instagram this week with witty captions. Calling herself the 'Queen of photo dumping', Cyrus shared pictures from her 'Hannah Motanna' days on Instagram. Fans reacted amusingly to the singer's photo spam.

