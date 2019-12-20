Kris Jenner's Wax Statue Creeps Out Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner keeps a wax statue of herself at her home, and Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen cannot get enough of the fact that she does. In a recent Instagram post, Kim Kardashian revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner has a wax statue of herself in her home and shared a video of the same on her Instagram story. The actor gave her fans a glimpse of her mother's sculpture, which looked strikingly similar to her 64-year-old mom. Kim also said that the wax museum has given her mom a wax figure of her own to have just sitting at her bar. She also says that fans have no idea how real the wax statue looks.

Kim Kardashian further zoomed in on the wax figure’s face, and she also pointed out how the statue is extremely detailed and everything on the face, including the hairline and freckles are accurately made. She also said that the wax statue is wearing her mother’s favourite Dolce tux. She further adds up saying that she cannot explain how creepy yet amazing it is.

Kris Jenner also shared a video of Kim Kardashian seeing the figure for the first time. Kim Kardashian “Oh my God, what is that? That is so funny. Oh my God, this is so crazy and real.” After introducing the statue to Kim, Kris then showed the figure to model Chrissy Teigen and unlike her daughter, Teigen quietly stared at it in awe and Kris said Chrissy is obsessed with her, truly. She's staring at the statue like it is real, but the truth is it is not even real.

