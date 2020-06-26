Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Throwback Vacation Picture, Fans Go Gaga

American personality Kim Kardashian enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture from her previous vacation spot. In the post, the actor can be seen showing off her glam side looking every bit stunning.

In the picture, Kim Kardashian can be seen sporting a brownish printed co-ord set. The actor opted for a wavy messy hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied mascara, bronze highlighter and nude lips. The picture has made fans go gaga over her recent post.

Along with the post, Kim also revealed the name of the place and she also wonders if she is going to travel. She wrote, “Costa Rica throwback. When it’s safe to travel again where are you going?” Check out the post below.

Kim Kardashian’s glamourous picture received heaps of praise and likes. Fans went on to praise Kim for her style file as they take cues from her. Some of the fans wrote, “Beautiful Kimberlyyyyyyyyy,” “Stunning,” “You are goals,” and much more. The actor’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian also revealed in the comment section that she thinks she has taken the picture. Take a look below.

Apart from this post, Kim has been entertaining fans with several other posts on her social media handle. During her quarantine period with her family, she has been giving glimpses on how she spends the day with her family. She also went on to share several throwback posts, appreciation posts, dress-up posts and much more.

Recently, Kim Kardashian and her family broke their quarantine for the birthday party of Kourtney Kardashian's husband Scott Disick. The reality show star took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the birthday party and she shared her experience of being around a 'people's group' for the first time in months. Kim, along with mother Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, can be seen posing in the video. She posted a series of pictures and after a long time, and by the looks of it, it seems like they enjoyed being together. Take a look:

