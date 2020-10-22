Kim Kardashian Launched Her Own Shapewear Line 'Skims' For THIS Reason

Kim Kardashian West is an American businesswoman, television celebrity, media personality, social media influencer and much more. A mother of four kids, Kim is a businesswoman with various successful projects under her belt. One of them is Skims, Kim’s shapewear and loungewear brand, which launched in the United Kingdom earlier in October. The celebrity recently revealed the main reason behind Kim starting her own shapewear line, Skims, while she was in talks with Grazia.

Why did Kim launch her own shapewear line, Skims?

In the interview with Grazia magazine, she revealed that she started Skims because she felt the other shapewear products available prior to it always had something wrong with it. “Especially, the shade range. I couldn’t even find my colour tone in shapewear,” she emphasised. Kim mentioned that she wore shapewears for many years but never found a perfect match for herself in terms of its colour. She added that she realised how there were so many more women in the world who were probably facing the same issue.

'Skims' aimed to be representative of different women

She wanted to fill a void in the marketplace for shapewear, which she felt had existed for years. Kim Kardashian’s videos that she has shot for the brand’s advertisements have always been representative of diverse women. Kim said there was never even a question about it as that was the whole reason behind inventing the brand. Her friends, family and every other woman in the world were able to use undergarments that were representative of their own authentic selves. The diversity was not a strategic step or idea. Kim added, “It wasn’t an option. This is just what this brand is.”

Kim’s rise to global popularity

Kim Kardashian rose to popularity for multiple reasons, one of them being her show ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ that aired on channel E! for years. It was a reality television show, consisting of many seasons, which mainly followed the lives of the Kardashian and Jenner family members. The celebrity has always been under the media spotlight. Fans from all around the world go crazy over any bit of Kim Kardashian's news.

Kim has also been one of the most influential people in the world for some time now. Her Instagram is proof of it, where she has around a hundred and ninety million followers. Kim Kardashian’s videos and photos on the social media platform has also seen her promoting her loungewear and shapewear line, Skims. Her followers enjoy a variety of posts from the socialite and interact with her on the platform regularly.

