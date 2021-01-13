Kim Kardashian Posts Pictures In SKIMS' Sheer Hosiery Tights, Sans Her Wedding Ring

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and if reports are to be believed, the popular celebrity couple is already leading separate lives. While there has been no official confirmation from either of the two regarding their separation, it looks like Kim has been dropping hints, courtesy her SKIMS pictures on Instagram. Read on to know more about it.

Kim Kardashian poses in SKIMS hosiery without her wedding ring

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself, posing in her SKIMS hosiery black and beige coloured tights. The owner of SKIMS looked stunning in the pictures but the one thing missing from her photo was the huge diamond ring, given to her by her husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian's wedding ring, which failed to make an appearance in her latest Instagram post has further ignited the rumours of the couple heading towards divorce. You can see Kim Kardashian's Instagram post here.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, this is the second time in the month that Kim has ditched her wedding ring in social media posts. A few days ago, Kim had posed for the SKIMS' Basic Body Line and her wedding ring couldn't be spotted in those pictures as well. Before that, Kim left her ring behind while celebrating Christmas Eve at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s place, with her four kids and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A source close to Kim Kardashian told Hollywood Life that no one should be looking at her ring, whether she’s wearing it or not, as some sort of message. The source further stated that Kim often chooses to go without it for pictures because she likes a clean look. Concluding her statement, the source said that when Kim chills at home, she doesn't always wear it and that has been true for so many years and that her not wearing her wedding ring is nothing new and people are reading too much into everything. A report by Page Six also stated earlier this year, that divorce for Kim and Kanye is imminent and Kim Kardashian has hired Laura Wasser, a powerhouse celebrity divorce attorney, who has worked with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Heidi Klum and Gwen Stefani, among many other big Hollywood names.

Image Credits: fashiionbuzz Instagram account

