Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With BFF Lala Sans Her Wedding Ring; View Pics

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram in order to share pictures of herself with one of her closest friends, Lala. As one can see in the latest additions to the list of Kim Kardashian's photos on Instagram, the duo looked stylish as Lala chose to go with an outfit that comprised of shades of black and silver while the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star chose to go with a lime green outfit. But, as one can see, the one thing missing from the picture is Kim Kardashian's wedding ring amid reports of her separation from her husband of seven years, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian spending quality time with Lala

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce:

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce with the father of her four children, Kanye West, in the last few days of the month that went by. Relevant documents related to Kim Kardashian's divorce from the rapper have been reportedly processed by the former, who was married to her musician husband for over six years. As per a TMZ report, the documents concerning the separation have been filed and processed by Laura Wasser, who has previously represented the likes of Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Dr Dre, amongst others. Due to her high-profile clientele and settlement rate, she is known as the "Disso-Queen" of Hollywood.

Quite recently, details regarding the divorce papers surfaced, which reportedly saw Kim Kardashian citing the reasons for divorce to be "irreconcilable differences". The two tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Italy when their firstborn, North, was 11-months-old. More details regarding their separation will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Quite recently, it was reported that Kardashian may gain possession of their Hidden Hills home, which came to the former power couple at a price tag of USD 20 Million. As reported earlier, the current valuation of the property, as per Kris Jenner, stands at approximately 60 million dollars, after accounting for the likes of the renovation costs, the changes in the neighbourhood, and the general appreciation in the value of the property.

