Kim Kardashian Uploads Picture Of Son Psalm West; BFF FoodGod Leaves A Hilarious Comment

Kim Kardashian is often seen uploading pictures of her children on Instagram. Recently, the reality TV star uploaded a picture of her son Psalm West. The photo received many reactions from friends and fans, but one particular comment by FoodGod stole the show.

Kim Kardashian uploads picture of son Psalm, receives hilarious comments

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently uploaded a picture of her son Psalm West. In the picture, Psalm West can be seen looking at the camera without a smile. While sharing the picture, the reality tv star wrote that even though Psalm isn't smiling in the photo, he has the most infectious smile. The comment section quickly filled up with friends and fans reacting to the picture, but one particular comment stood out.

The hilarious comment by FoodGod stole the show. FoodGod commented that could they see the smile and what a cliffhanger the picture was. Jonathan Cheba aka FoodGod is Kim Kardashian's best friend and has also appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Fans react to FoodGod's comment on Kim Kardashian's photo of son Psalm West

Fans reacted to the comment of FoodGod and said how they found his comment to be funny. While another fan commented that he too was waiting for the smile and ending up searching for a swipe button to see it. Another fan commented that Psalm West was smiling through his eyes.

Fans commented on Kim Kardashian's photo and said that Psalm West looked cute and filled the comments section with heart emojis. One fan even called Psalm West "the cutest".

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West. The two were married for almost 7 years and have 4 kids together, North West who is their oldest daughter, Saint West is their oldest son, daughter Chicago West and the youngest son Psalm West. According to an exclusive report by E! News, the duo has decided to get joint custody of their kids. The fans of the couple were heartbroken by the news of their separation.

Kim Kardashian's photos featuring her children

Kim Kardashian is often seen sharing pictures of her kids on social media. The brood is often seen going on vacations and spending time together. Here are some Kim Kardashian's photos of her kids.

