US First Lady Hopeful Kim Kardashian Takes Stand On Armenia-Azerbaijan Clash; Pens Post

Kim Kardashian, who has an Armenian and Scottish ancestry, has appealed to her followers on Twitter to pray for Armenia in its recent skirmish with neighboring country Azerbaijan. The celebrated TV personality has shared a note on social media along with a flag of Armenia highlighting the need for diplomatic measures as an intervention in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. She presented facts as she urged her followers to call on their Senators and Representatives to 'Support Armenia'.

"Despite an ongoing global pandemic, Azerbaijan has violated the UN's appeal for a global ceasefire by unprovoked attacks against the Republic of Armenia. Civilian structures in Armenia have been targeted, and Azerbaijan has now threatened to bomb the nuclear power plant in Armenia. In the meantime, congressional amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act will be voted on next week to ensure that the US does not enable Azerbaijan with military aid that would be used against Armenia and Artsakh. The international community needs to pay attention and intervene now with such political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and the loss of human life. I stand with my fellow Armenians and pray for those that are involved in recent tensions on the border of the country. I urge for a peaceful resolution for these unprovoked attacks during this already very difficult pandemic."

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have frequently engaged in clashes. The two neighbours in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled.

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about matters of national and international politics of late given that her husband, American rap mogul Kanye West, has announced his candidature for the position of America's President in the upcoming elections. Even though she has been supporting West in his endeavour through her social media game, there are reports that she and the whole family is concerned about Kanye's mental health.

Kim Kardashian was recently pictured looking tense as she shot for Keeping Up With The Kardashians which sparked international media reports which revealed that Kanye West suffers from a serious bipolar disorder episode every year resulting in his decision-making being impacted. The reports added that Kanye West has been doing well mentally for a long time now. However, he has suffered from manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

(with agency inputs)

