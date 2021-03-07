Kim Kardashian Wearing Sweatpants All The Time Leaves Internet In Awe Of Her

Kim Kardashian, long before the reports of her alleged divorce from her rapper husband of seven years, Kanye West surfaced, was making headlines for sporting sweatpants almost every single time she is spotted in public or spending quality time with her family in Wyoming. Twitterati spotted this new trend of sorts that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been following and shared their opinion about the same on social media. While some Internet users have posted one or multiple Kim Kardashian photos that see her sporting her now-famous pair of grey sweatpants and simply shared their opinion of it, some have shared what they think through memes. Take a look at the reactions by netizens to Kim Kardashian's sweatpants obsession below.

Internet's reaction to Kim Kardashian always wearing sweatpants:

Source: Reddit/KeepingUpWithTheKardashians

On the other hand, the Twitterati has opined on Kim Kardashian photos that see her sporting sweatpants multiple times over. While some have expressed their adoration for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's ability to look good in those, some have made light of the same via their posts. Some of those reactions can be found below.

only kim kardashian can make sweatpants look good! — Bo Daddy (@BoDaddy7) October 19, 2017

In 2018 Kim Kardashian West invented Grey sweatpants, Neon color and Bike shorts with heels. @KimKardashian — Kim Jane Kardash (@joshanekardash) September 28, 2018

Kim kardashian wore heels with sweatpants now I wanna wear heels with sweatpants — Ally (@AllyMcmillen) February 20, 2018

Kim Kardashian wears PC sweatpants like a month ago and now Kanye is a Christian rapper so you better believe Kanye is PC’s spring concert 2020 — Jim Kirwan (@JimKirwan26) October 26, 2019

I feel bad for the people who have to write articles on why Kim Kardashian wore sweatpants to get some ice cream at McDonald’s ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Mkon555 (@Mkon670) October 7, 2019

kim kardashian wears sweatpants out of the house & everyone loves it BUT U ALL SHIT ON ME IN HIGH SCHOOL WHEN I WORE SWEATS EVERY DAY. ur all #fake — natatouille (@nattiescott) January 13, 2018

The juicy couture looking sweatpants that say "Daddy" on Kim Kardashian's story , I need them — Paigeâœ¨ (@_paigeloren) February 21, 2017

Recently, Kardashian, 40, who is reportedly living at her Hidden Hills residential area along with her family, was about to be paid a visit by a trespasser who tried to make an unauthorized entry into her home. But, before the fan could make an entry into Kim Kardashian's house, his mission to do so was interrupted by the security personnel who were present at the site. Kim Kardashian's fan, who is said to be a 24-year-old man, told the local Sheriffs that all he was trying to do was to pay the reality star a visit. TMZ reported that the young man even claimed that Kardashian was his ex-wife. The report also suggested that the Hidden Hills gate that he tried to get in from, maybe in the need of a repair after the incident. The incident in question happened at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Kardashian is yet to comment on the matter.

