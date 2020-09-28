Kim Kardashian's New Pics Stir 6 Toe Controversy Yet Again; Netizens React

Kim Kardashian's latest post with her girlfriends have once again started a conversation among her fans on her toes. One of the recent pictures of Kim Kardashian made fans raise questions about her 6 toes, even though she has clarified this a number of times.

Kim Kardashian’s latest pictures with her friends have sparked controversy around her sixth toe on each foot yet again. Kim had recently posted a picture of herself in an open-toed sandal which gave a closer look of her feet. However, netizens are once again wondering why the KUWTK star’s feet look the way they do.

Check out Kim Kardashian’s picture below:

As gorgeous as everyone looked in the picture, netizens could not help but share their thoughts on Kim’s toes. They took to twitter and raised questions about the appearance of her feet and wondered if anyone else thought that Kim’s feet appear to be having an extra toe on each. Check out some of the reactions below.

kim kardashian has 6 toes!! huh hahahah — louiseâ·â‚â‚ƒ is at school ðŸ“šENHYPHEN DEBUT âœ¨ SSD ðŸ“Œ (@euphoriaggukkk) September 20, 2020

Somebody said Kim K got six toes ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/10mI9iJTLo — Rudy Rae Moe ðŸ¤·ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¿ (@KnownAsZimm) September 9, 2020

I didn’t even notice the look of the “6th toe” I was just surprised she was wearing flip flops lol. — cocoâœ¨ (@thecocomanolo) September 14, 2020

There were a number of people who agreed with the Twitterati and added their comments to the tweets. Many Twitterati posted more pictures of the celebrity where it appeared that she has 6 toes on each foot. Check out the comments and tweets below.

I mean ðŸ’ðŸ¿‍â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/2mTPZjpC5z — Rudy Rae Moe ðŸ¤·ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ‘ŒðŸ¿ (@KnownAsZimm) September 10, 2020

why does kim kardashian have six toes is she human or a cloneee yooooooooo — ðŸ§¨ (@IcyLaMorte) September 26, 2020

Kim has shut down 6 toes rumours in the past

The rumours about Kim having 6 toes on each foot had started going really wild and she was forced to shut the rumours down. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian had addressed that she does not have 6 toes in her Instagram story. She had even posted a video of her feet and had said the following things in the story:

Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild. But it’s this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture. I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe. I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot.

Image source: Kim Kardashian Instagram



