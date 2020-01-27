The Debate
The Debate
Kobe Bryant's Death Elicits Heartfelt Tributes From Various Personalities

Hollywood News

Kobe Bryant's death reverberates beyond sports as many celebrities expressed their grief after the tragic death of the star. Scroll for the reactions.

kobe bryant

The tragic death of retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant on Sunday came as a huge shock and prompted an outpouring of saddened reactions from the basketball fraternity and far beyond. The accident that took place in Calabasas, California, also killed his daughter, Gianna.

Those expressing their grief included Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson who took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking picture of Kobe Bryant with his daughter and acknowledged that the NBA star and his daughter may have been gone, but their love will always remain.

Check out all the reactions:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Leonardo DiCaprio also sent his condolences to his family while expressing his love for Kobe Bryant. He also stressed that LA will never be the same without the NBA star.

Samuel L. Jackson also expressed his grief on Twitter upon hearing the news and mentioned how he would watch his games and the time the two were able to share in the past

American comedian and show host Ellen DeGeneres also took to her Twitter and expressed her grief for the NBA legend.

Kim Kardashian also expressed her sorrow and grief over Kobe Bryant and his daughter's untimely death as she posted this black and white picture of the duo. Here is what she wrote:

Apart from Hollywood celebrities, Barack Obama also weighed in on the devastating news. Calling him a legend of his trade, the former Unites States president stated that Kobe Bryant was just getting started in what would have been "just as meaningful a second act".

He also dedicated love and prayers to the Bryant family while also expressing his sorrow towards Kobe's daughter Gianna.

