Kobe Bryant's Death Elicits Heartfelt Tributes From Various Personalities

The tragic death of retired Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant on Sunday came as a huge shock and prompted an outpouring of saddened reactions from the basketball fraternity and far beyond. The accident that took place in Calabasas, California, also killed his daughter, Gianna.

Those expressing their grief included Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson who took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking picture of Kobe Bryant with his daughter and acknowledged that the NBA star and his daughter may have been gone, but their love will always remain.

Check out all the reactions:

Leonardo DiCaprio also sent his condolences to his family while expressing his love for Kobe Bryant. He also stressed that LA will never be the same without the NBA star.

Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Samuel L. Jackson also expressed his grief on Twitter upon hearing the news and mentioned how he would watch his games and the time the two were able to share in the past

Loved watching Kobe play. Loved watching him with his family. Loved every interaction with him. So broken by this tragedy. What a loss... trying to understand & accept. — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 27, 2020

American comedian and show host Ellen DeGeneres also took to her Twitter and expressed her grief for the NBA legend.

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian also expressed her sorrow and grief over Kobe Bryant and his daughter's untimely death as she posted this black and white picture of the duo. Here is what she wrote:

My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/U3osyw6Pzu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020

Apart from Hollywood celebrities, Barack Obama also weighed in on the devastating news. Calling him a legend of his trade, the former Unites States president stated that Kobe Bryant was just getting started in what would have been "just as meaningful a second act".

He also dedicated love and prayers to the Bryant family while also expressing his sorrow towards Kobe's daughter Gianna.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Image credits: Instagram | Kobe Bryant

