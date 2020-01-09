Kris Jenner Accused Of Getting 'special Access' After Adopting A Puppy

A few days ago, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres had posted a photo on her social media to seek help from people who would be willing to adopt a puppy. The post had initially been uploaded by the official Instagram of Wagmor where it was stated that funds were required to take care of the dogs as none of the puppies had been vaccinated. This prompted celebrities like Chrissy Teigen to adopt one of the puppies. Now, Kris Jenner has also adopted one of the eight puppies. However, Kris is facing some criticism over it.

Kris Jenner faces criticism over adopting a puppy

The Keeping With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a small video of her new puppy playing around her garden. She has reportedly named the dog Bridgette. The noble act of adopting a puppy did not stop some netizens from criticising Kris for her generosity. Some people on social media were quick to point out that various people tried to adopt the puppies from the same place but did not receive any response from Wagmor. Users are now accusing Wagmor of giving celebrities a special treatment.

Netizens were also quick to trace a pattern where the dogs are easily accessible to celebrities for adoption as it allows Wagmor to have elite clients for their pet spa facilities. It was reportedly told to many people interested in adopting the puppies that they were not available to see but then immediately posted pictures of Chrissy and John adopting a puppy from the same litter. Wagmor had shared the story of Kris Jenner as a post but deleted it soon after facing criticism.

this is petey! another little heart in this house to love. pic.twitter.com/6egwjDK9fx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

