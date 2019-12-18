Kris Jenner Says THIS Is Why She Is Bursting With Pride For Her Daughters

One of the most iconic socialites Kris Jenner recently got overwhelmed and could not keep a hold on her emotions and choked up at the holiday party of KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics in Los Angeles. Kris expressed her feelings on how far her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner have come since setting up their respective beauty businesses.

Also Read | Kris Jenner Reveals The Unexpected Names She Had Originally Planned For Kendall And Kylie

Kris Jenner's emotional speech

Also Read | Kris Jenner To Get Family And Friends Botox Vouchers As A Christmas Gift?

Kim Kardashian recently posted a streak of videos of her Instagram story wherein Kris Jenner is seen appreciating all the hard work that her daughters Kim and Kylie have put in to make their respective makeup brands a huge success. Kris also thanked her entire team and appreciated their efforts as according to her, it would not be possible for them alone to make their brands successful.

Also Read | Kris Jenner Gives Her Family And Friends An Unusual Gift For Christmas

Kris stated that they were a few people who had a really big idea but could not implement it without her entire team. Kris further added that when they started out, and KKW Beauty was just a dream for a minute, and then they became one big family which makes her feel so proud and was bursting with pride for her daughters.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Sells 51% Stakes, Elated Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Say 'We Are Proud'

Meanwhile, Kim also recently revealed how proud she was of Kylie after the 22-year-old businesswoman sold her cosmetics company for $600 million and also revealed that Kylie had been planning to sell 51 per cent stake in her company for over a year. The reality star sold a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands to beauty giant Coty that owns around 77 brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Rimmel and Max Factor.

Also Read | Kris Jenner Shares The Real Reason Behind Her Family's Bond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.