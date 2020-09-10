Kris Jenner Reveals Khloe Is Having A 'hard Time' With 'KUWTK' Coming To An End

The announcement of Keeping Up With The Kardashians bidding farewell came as a shocker for all the fans who have been following the series religiously since the past 14 years. The Kardashian clan, with ‘heavy’ hearts, disclosed the news on Wednesday, September 9. After an emotional note, was shared by all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, now the matriarch Kris Jenner of the elite family has revealed that Khloe is having a hard time to process the situation.

Kris Jenner says Khloe is hurt

During her recent interaction with E!’s Ryan Seacrest, Kris revealed that the ‘monumental’ decision has been the hardest for everyone. She explained how the entire crew was devastated with the news and were left teary-eyed. However, according to her, Khloe is having a ‘hard time’ while digesting the news and hasn’t ‘stopped crying’ ever since the announcement was made. Kris Jenner added that she has been just ‘emotional and sweet’ about it.

ALSO READ| Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Her KUWTK's Bidding Farewell Parody Note

Khloe also, took to Instagram, to express that she is ‘grateful and thankful’ to have had the support of so many fans throughout their journey. Unable to describe her feeling, Khloe added that she is ‘too emotional’ to express herself entirely. She also said that her Instagram feed will soon have a ‘sappy post’ from her side.

I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!

ALSO READ| Khloe Kardashian Spotted Enjoying Hike With Tristan Thompson Amid Patch-up Rumours

The season 19 of the series will premiere on September 17, 2020, on E!. The show will conclude with season 20 which will be released next year. Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired in October 2007, ever since it has given rise to 12 spin-off series which includes Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Flip It like Disick and many more. Kim was also seen sharing a heart-touching note that states,

To our amazing fans -



It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.



Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

ALSO READ| Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Seeing Recent Picture

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian, Khloe Pen Farewell Post On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Conclusion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.