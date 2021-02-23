Kris Jenner To Launch Her Personal Beauty And Skincare Brand: Reports

Kris Jenner will reportedly soon be seen following the footsteps of her daughters. According to E!, the momager is gearing up to build her personal beauty empire by releasing a range of beauty products under her name. The portal suggests that Kris Jenner has already trademarked ‘Kris Jenner Beauty’, ‘Kris Jenner Skin’ and ‘Kris Jenner Skincare’.

However, predicting Kris Jenner’s beauty empire isn’t an easy job. For time being, it is yet uncertain if the Kardashian matriarch will launch separate brands for each product category just like daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. She can also keep her vivid products under one name. Kris has been tight-lipped about trademarking her beauty line. An official confirmation about the same will give the Kardashian fans a gist about how the 65-year-old actor is going to release her beauty range.

As per the outlet, documents of the product line were filed on Wednesday, February 10 and the reality TV star has already listed a few products which will potentially be part of her brand’s lineup. Reportedly, Kris Jenner’s beauty line will accommodate cosmetics, hair care products, nail care, skin care products along with a few fragrances. This upcoming beauty venture of the star hasn’t been revealed publicly and hence it is yet unclear who she is going to collaborate with. However, it is highly speculated that Kris may partner with Coty Inc., which have previously made insane deals with both Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the entire Kardashian clan is gearing up for the release of the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The American reality TV show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian and Jenner blended elite family. The show had a successful run of 19 seasons so far and the last season will premiere on March 18 on E!. Check it out in the post below:

Our final season of #KUWTK premiers March 18th on E! We’re so thankful for the past 14 years & 20 seasons of unforgettable moments and endless memories. We love you guys!!!!!

