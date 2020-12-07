Kris Jenner Wishes 'sweet Angel Boy' Saint On 5th B'day: 'Can't Wait To See You Grow Up'

Kim Kardashian West's son Saint West turned five years old on December 6. As wishes were pouring in for the star kid, Saint's grandmother Kris Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of his pictures wishing on his 5th birthday. Kris Jenner also penned a lengthy note dedicated to her grandson Saint West. Take a look at Kris Jenner's photos on Instagram.

Saint West turns 5

Also Read | Kris Jenner wishes boyfriend Corey Gamble with series of images on Instagram

Kris Jenner shared 10 pictures of Saint on Instagram. These pictures also featured the former and other Kris Jenner's family members. She also added some throwback pictures of Saint West with his siblings. In the caption, talking about Saint, Kris Jenner wrote, "You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!". She further added, " You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up!".

Kris Jenner's birthday wishes for Saint West

Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you! I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude. You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine . You are my sunshine. I love you! Lovey xoxo â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

Also Read | Kris Jenner's birthday: Remember when 'Kris Jenner devil' took the internet by storm

Fans' reactions

Kris Jenner's fans and followers on Instagram were quick to share their responses to her post. One of the users commented, "Saint is so handsome happy Birthday", while another added, "Happy birthday cutieðŸ˜ðŸ˜". Personalities like Rachel Zoe, Kathy Hilton, and many others also commented on Kris Jenner's family post. Kris Jenner's photos received 1 million likes on it. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Kris Jenner Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Did you know that Kris Jenner has a special nickname that her grandkids call her?

Also Read | Kylie Jenner is the spitting image of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner; see uncanny photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.