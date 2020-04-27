Kristen Bell's Instagram Video Shows How Dax Shepard Can Do His "own Surgery"

Kristen Bell has been sharing videos and pictures along with her family from their quarantine life. The actor’s Instagram has been filled with her Quarantine posts that certainly keep her viewers entertained. She recently shared a video of her husband, Dax Shepard. The video shows Dax Shepard talking to his doctor on the phone as he is trying to perform a “surgery” on himself. Read more to know about Kristen Bell’s Instagram video showing Dax Shepard’s surgery attempts on himself.

Also Read | Kristen Bell & Hubby Waive Rent For LA Tenants Amid Coronavirus; Say 'people Over Profit'

Also Read | Kristen Bell Recalls Her Early Audition Days, Says She Was Told 'you're Not Pretty Enough'

Kristen Bell's latest Instagram post with husband, Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her husband, Dax Shepard. The video shows how Dax talks to his doctor and pulls out a pin from his cast. Kristen Bell can also be heard in the background as her husband talks to the doctor on the phone. Kristen also captioned the video with, “We're on day "I can do my own surgery" of quarantine.” The star has also been sharing a number of posts from her quarantine life that features her beloved family members. Here are some of Kristen Bell’s pictures and videos from Instagram.

Also Read | Kristen Bell Shares A Video To Spread Awareness Of Washing Hands Among Kids

Kristen Bell's photos and videos

Also Read | Kristen Bell Does Not Think Soulmates Exist, Talks About Husband Dax Shepard

Also Read | 'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Delayed Due To Covid Outbreak, To Release In November 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.