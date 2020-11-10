Kristin Cavallari And Jeff Dye Spotted On A Romantic Date

American comedian Jeff Dye and American television personality Kristin Cavallari have been making headlines as they were spotted enjoying a romantic date night in Nashville, Tennessee. The duo enjoys a massive fan following on their respective social media handles and netizens have been going gaga over listening to this piece of news. A source recently told US Weekly that Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye had been spotted on a romantic date in Nashville bar, shortly after they had been spotted kissing in Chicago.

According to the source, the duo had dinner at the "Uber Trendy" spot in Bastion on Wednesday, October 28, where Very Cavallari alum, 33, complimented the staff on their duck pastrami meal. The source also revealed that Kristin was seen leaning towards Jeff and giving him a long kiss at one point during the intimate dinner. It was also reported that the couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughter.

It was revealed that later in the night, the duo shared a laugh with two guys at the pub, one of whom Cavallari had previously had a date with. The source, however, revealed that Kristin and Jeff are in a casual dating situation. It is said that she is not in the zone to move forward with a full-blown relationship of that level, and she's just keeping herself busy and having fun.

Also read | Was Kristin Cavallari's Brother Michael Cavallari's Death A Suicide?

About Kristin Cavallari's relationship

After three years of dating, Kristin Cavallari, who found fame back in 2004 on MTV's reality show Laguna Beach, tied the knot with NFL quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013. But the marriage seemed to be strained after Cutler retired from professional football in 2017, and the couple declared their plans for divorce last April. They continue to co-parent their children Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. The exes had reunited as a family to celebrate Halloween together. Cavallari posted a photo on social media that showed the five dressed up and sitting together on the front porch. The reality star has also recently said that she wants to spend Thanksgiving with her separated husband and their children. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan's Girlfriend? Domestic Violence Arrest Triggers Flurry Of Searches

Also read | Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage; Here's Why

Also read | Laguna Beach Cast Reunites After 16 Years For A Good Cause; Watch The Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.