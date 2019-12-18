Kylie Jenner Reveals She Did Most Of Her Christmas Shopping On A Budget

Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, media personality and businesswoman. She is a part of the E! reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007. At the age of 14 Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner started with their own clothing line called Kendall & Kylie in collaboration with the clothing brand called PacSun. She is also the owner and founder of Kylie cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner surprised her fans by revealing that she bought her Christmas decorations from the US budget department store chain. Taking to YouTube, Kylie Jenner shared a sneak peek of a day in her life this Christmas season. The video sees, Kylie Jenner’s trip to distribute food and presents at the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission.

The later part of the video shows the way Kylie Jenner chose to decorate her house this Christmas. In the video, fans can see Kylie Jenner giving fans a tour around her LA mansion with daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner points out decorations like ceramic houses, snow globes, a countdown Christmas calendar, Santa sculptures, and more.

Kylie Jenner was seen breaking all stereotypes by proving that even billionaires and stars can shop just like normal people. Most of the decorations that she has bought are quite affordable. It has given her fans inspiration and creative ideas that will help them decorate their houses this Christmas in a unique style.

Kylie Jenner can be seen saying that she loves traditional little Christmas decorations. She admits in the video that she got most of the stuff from Target. Kylie Jenner also explained that she wanted her daughter Stormi to experience what she has experienced while growing up. She also believes that all the ornaments and decorations that she has bought are traditional and cute.

