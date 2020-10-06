Kylie Jenner Called Out For Using Wrong Flag Emoji For Australia In Recent Tweet, See Post

Kylie Jenner often grabs the headlines for a lot of reasons like her fashion statements or social media posts. This time she was called out on social media for using the wrong flag emoji while writing a post regarding Australia. The emoji mishap happened on Twitter and she was slammed for it. Here's what this is about.

Kylie Jenner slammed online for using incorrect emoji

On Kylie Jenner's Twitter, she recently made an announcement regarding her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. On September 30, she announced that Kylie Skin websites for the countries UK, Australia, Germany and France were launched by her team. To provide more clarity, Kylie attached the flag of each country besides the respective links.

However, instead of adding the flag of Australia besides the link, Kylie Jenner added that of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. Both the flags look quite similar with blue, white and red on them. The two flags also have Union Jack flag in the top left-hand corner.

hi guys, my team is working hard on my @kylieskin sites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia and we have a new launch date of October 7! 🤍 can’t wait!



🇬🇧 https://t.co/gMl24e2PLI

🇩🇪 https://t.co/1qtrgN6K0Y

🇫🇷 https://t.co/A7UYNAzFOb

🇬🇸 https://t.co/gsGp3nx84P — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 30, 2020

But the point of difference lies in the fact that the Australian flag has six white 7-point stars. This stands for the commonwealth states. Meanwhile, the flag of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands has a coat of arms with a penguin, seal and reindeer around a shield.

Fan reactions

Many Twitterati pointed out Kylie Jenner's mistake online. Some even pointed out that now it has become quite easy to find out the correct flag emoji with respect to the country. Check out the tweets here:

Hi Kylie, my team wants to let you know that, that is not the Australian flag. My team also wants to let you know that if you type the word “Australia” in your phone the Australian flag will automatically come up. 🇦🇺 💁🏽‍♂️ — Mark (@Markish_Gambino) October 1, 2020

Hi Kylie I think you mean —-> 🇦🇺 but nice try https://t.co/hrbezG9ceX — Jules (@justjuuliette) October 2, 2020

Great to see @KylieJenner flying the flag for South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands...! 🇬🇸🐧🐳 @GovSGSSI https://t.co/nnMrwrEZQd — Tom Chance (@Polar__Tom) October 2, 2020

Previously, Kylie Jenner had been called out for faking her billionaire status. According to Forbes, the makeup mogul's name was revoked from the list where she was replaced by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. While earlier they called the Jenner "self-made billionaire", later they revealed that the documents provided to them did not match with the public records. Prior to this, she was also called out by her fans for tanning herself purposely and trying to copy Beyonce in a post where she sported a neon green hoodie with blonde wavy curls. Check out her post here:

