Kylie Jenner Braves Onslaught Of Questions From Eager Stormi Over Pool-time Conversations

Kylie Jenner has time and again shown that she is a loving and caring mother to her 2-year-old daughter Stormi. The beauty mogul recently shared some videos on her Instagram story where she can be seen chilling in the pool with Stormi. The mother and daughter converse about random things as the two sit with their feet dipped underwater.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Sways To Travis Scott’s Latest Song In This Video; Watch Here

Kylie and Stormi’s conversations

Kylie first showed her massive backyard in the video as she shares that it is a pretty day. The video shows Stormi’s playhouse, which is nothing less than a big mansion itself. In the background, Stormi can be heard calling out to Kylie.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Is Often Spotted Contributing To The Society With A Social Activity

In the next video, the mother-daughter can be seen sitting with their feet in the pool. Stormi asks Kylie about the noise coming from the background. Kylie says that they are cleaning or it could be a leaf blower. She is not sure as she guesses that someone could be sawing a tree as well.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Braid Gets Mixed Reviews From Fans; Compared to 'Rapunzel' & 'Rat's Tail'

Kylie zooms in to show Stormi enjoying the water as she taps her feet. Stormi asks again about the noise to which Kylie says that it sounds like the pool filter. Kylie then asks Stormi if she can also dip her feet to which the toddler excitedly agrees. The two then splash in the water and Kylie is happy as she says, “Look at us!” At the end of her story series, Kylie added a video of Stormi running back into the house. Kylie added in the caption the words, “Love of my life.”

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Poses In A Bikini During Her Bahamas Vacation, See Pic

Kylie Jenner was recently on a trip to the Bahamas with Stormi and her close friends. An entertainment website claims that Kylie was accompanied by Stassie Karanikolaou. It seems that the mother and daughter duo are all set to enjoy life to the fullest!

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Twin In Bikinis At The Bahamas; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.