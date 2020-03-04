The Debate
Kylie Jenner Poses In A Bikini During Her Bahamas Vacation, See Pic

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself sporting a dark brown bikini from her Bahamas vacation. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is evidently had the time of her life in the Bahamas. The 22-year-old CEO of Kylie cosmetics has reportedly returned back from her Bahamas vacations and has been posting some of the best photos on her Instagram from her tropical getaway. This time around, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram and shared a photo sporting a bikini. Check out her photo below:

Also read: Kylie Jenner's most memorable and funniest interview moments to watch

Kylie Jenner poses in a bikini

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie could be seen sporting a dark brown bikini which had golden strings holding it together. Kylie also sported her newly done honey-blonde highlights in the photo. Kylie Jenner was reportedly vacationing at the Bahamas with her best friend Anastasia Kananikolaou, daughter Stormi Webster and elder sister Kendall Jenner.

Also read: Details of Kylie Jenner's journey to being a successful entrepreneur; read

The beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has shown off a number of bikini photos on her Instagram from her Bahamas getaway. Besides this, several photos of her with elder sister Kendall Jenner were also uploaded by her on the social media platform. Be it sultry photos in a bikini or adorable photos with Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner has evidently kept her fans hooked with her Bahamas photos. Check out photos of Kylie Jenner from her Bahamas getaway below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also read: Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Her Insta stories give fans hope of a patch-up

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also read: Kylie Jenner sways to Travis Scott’s latest song in this video; watch here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also read: Kylie Jenner is often spotted contributing to the society with a social activity

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

 

 

First Published:
