Kylie Jenner Shares Vintage Chanel Handbag Collection On Social Media, Netizens React

A number of celebrities have been active on social media sites since the lockdown began. Kylie Jenner, too, has been sharing some details about her personal life through her Instagram. Kylie recently shared an Instagram story that clearly showed her love for Chanel. She shared a couple of videos of her handbag collection. Read more to know about Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories.

Kylie Jenner shows off her Chanel handbag collection

Kylie shared her “Vintage Chanel” handbag collection that has been getting a lot of attention on social media. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics had some of the most popular handbags of the brand including a number of designs from the 80s to the 2000s.

One of the bag the stood out was a spectacular Python Lait de Coco Minaudiere Box from 2014. The price of the bag went up to $5,196 when it was first released in 2014. Int he background, Kylie decided to play Frank Ocean’s 2017 song, Chanel. Some of the rarest handbags from Kylie’s Chanel collection included the red Choco Bar Heart Shaped CC Clutch. The bag is so rare that just 100 of the resin and leather strap bags were made. This rare handbag currently now sells for high prices ranging from $10K to $13K. Kylie has been a longtime follower of Chanel.

Internet users have been criticising her for showing off her wealth during a pandemic. A fan commented, "i gotta say, seeing kylie jenner posting pics of her beach vacation and her custom rolls royce and chanel bags in her closet that’s bigger than my apartment is REALLY starting to piss me off :))) like do you have no concern to what’s happening in the world right now?!!?" Another fan wrote, "nothing quite like kylie jenner, during a pandemic where millions are unemployed, going on ig to share her expensive collection of vintage chanel!!! go off i guess sis.".

But a number of her fans have also been supporting the KUWTK star through their social media posts. Here are some fan reactions about Kylie Jenner's Chanel handbag collection.

I love how Kylie Jenner said “I love collecting these little finds” whilst showing her Chanel collection like she’d found all these after scouring all the charity shops in the land pic.twitter.com/M1magZGgld — H (@heatherwillc) August 17, 2020

thinking about the vintage green milk carton chanel bag on kylie jenner’s ig story ðŸ˜” — xoxo, kennedy (@notkennedyb) August 17, 2020

willing to pass away for kylie jenners collection of vintage chanel <\3 — Maddison Lopez (@xoxomaddison) August 17, 2020

Kylie Jenner is taking us through her vintage Chanel collection in stories... It’s so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/j6a48tl3Vc — Hayley Carducci (@HayleyCardu) August 17, 2020

Kylie has managed to be featured as Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in 2018. She manages to get a huge chunk of her wealth from the Kylie cosmetics brand that is valued at $900 million. A number of analysts have stated that the cosmetics brand will earn $1 billion in lifetime sales by 2022. Jenner also says that her goal is to work on the company “forever” and then pass it down to her daughter, Stormi.

Jenner also owns the Kylie Jenner Official App and her “The Kylie Shop” acts a huge addition to her earnings. The television star has been a prominent celebrity and a number of fans wanted to see her personal life. Thus, she has been a part of television shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie that give a sneak peek into the youngest self-made billionaire’s lifestyle.

