Kylie Jenner-Travis, Khloe-Tristan Reunite To Have A Fun Pumpkin Patch With Their Kids

Halloween is just around the corner and seems like the KarJenners are very excited about the same. Recently, Kylie Jenner reunited with ex-beau Travis Scott for a day as they took their daughter Stormi Webster to the pumpkin patch on October 5, 2020. Kylie took to Instagram to share pictures of their recent outing to the pumpkin patch.

Taking to her respective Instagram handle, Kylie shared pictures of the trio and how they are enjoying themselves on the outing. In one of the pictures shared by Kylie, one can see Stormi wandering in the field and looking carefully at the orange wildflowers. In the other posts, she can be seen sitting in the tractor as she goes on to visit the sunflower patch. Another post, shows Stormi cuddling with her dad.

Stormi can be seen sporting a Balenciaga’s kids’ “Political Campaign Logo T-Shirt”, along with grey sweatpants and a pair of sneakers. Travis Scott also opted for a pair of sweatpants and wore a printed olive green hoodie. Take a look at the posts below.

Seems like it was not just Kylie Jenner was not the only KarJenner who reunited with her ex, Travis Scott. Two days prior to Kylie’s farm visit, Khloe Kardashian along with ex Tristan Thompson had their own fall fun. The duo ditched the pumpkin farm visit and went on to host a pumpkin painting and carving party. In attendance were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, who visited “Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch” (aka, a party table full of pumpkins).

In the pictures, one can notice that they all had so much fun at the Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch. In one post, True and Chicago went from painting pumpkins to each other’s faces in which they looking truly hilarious. In another post, True can also be sitting beside her dad, Tristan Thompson as they go on to paint a pumpkin. In other pictures, one can notice how they all went on to have so much fun and laughter at Tutu’s Pumpkin Patch. Take a look at the fun pictures below.

