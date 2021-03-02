Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Opens Up About Shooting And Robbery: 'Close Call With Death'

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot last week during a robbery in Hollywood. The robbers stole two of Gaga's French bulldogs which, according to multiple reports, have since been returned safely to the singer. Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer nearly died due to being shot by the kidnappers; however, he has since been recovering well. He shared a two-part post on his Instagram account giving details about the attack and his experience from it.

Also read: Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Unharmed Two Days After Getting Stolen

Ryan shared a post talking about his experience from when he was shot and how he calmed down when he looked at Lady Gaga's third dog who was left behind by the robbers. He also spoke about how in his state all he could do was apologise to the dogs for not being able to protect them as he thought he was going to die. He also mentioned how neighbours rescued him. Ryan has since then been making a full recovery. Take a look at the post below.

In addition to his personal account of the incident, Fischer shared another post talking about his recovery. In the second post, Ryan spoke about his recovery and how he had a "very close call with death". He spoke about how he is grateful for the attention, and support he has received from everyone including Lady Gaga and also expressed his joy over the safe return of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. He thanked his family and friends for their support and talked about how much they've helped him through his recovery. He also addressed Lady Gaga in the post saying, "your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it!" and mentioned how excited he was to see the dogs again in the near future. Take a look at the post below.

Also read: Attack On Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Captured In CCTV, Horrific Details Of Encounter Revealed

Lady Gaga's reaction to the incident

As the robbery took place, two of Lady Gaga's dogs were taken by the robbers which seemed to affect the singer a lot. Gaga shared a post on Instagram with a picture of her missing dogs offering a reward of $500,000 for their safe return. She even mentioned that if someone had bought the dogs unknowingly, she would pay the reward to them, all the same. In the post, Gaga also spoke about Ryan Fishcer saying she loves him and that he risked his life for her family, calling him a hero forever. Take a look at the post below.

Also read: What Happened To Lady Gaga's Dogs? Superstar's French Bulldogs Dognapped; Dog-walker Shot

Also read: Lady Gaga's Dogs Kidnapped After Their Walker Was Shot; Singer's Father Shares Details

Image sources - Lady Gaga Instagram, @Valleyofthedogs Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.