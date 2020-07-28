Leah Remini Slams Tom Cruise; Says His ‘nice Guy’ Image ‘not Consistent’ With His Actions

American actor Leah Remini is all praise for Good Deeds actor Thandie Newton for recently opening up about the difficult days she had to face while filming the 2000 film, Mission: Impossible 2 alongside actor Tom Cruise. Newton had appeared alongside Cruise in the sequel to the film series, which was one of Hollywood's most successful action franchises.

Speaking to a news portal earlier this month, Newton revealed that she was “so scared of Tom” while shooting for the movie. She went on to recall a difficult moment they had together on the sets of the film when a scene for the film was not going well.

In the recent interview with a news portal, Remini said that Newton’s comments take guts to do what she did. She further added that if more people speak out in that way and also be brave enough to do so things might get somewhere. The actor also went on to say that Cruise has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy’.

She further added that this is because according to the Scientology policy, one should create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known. Leah revealed that if one actually looks at his actions, they’re not consistent.

In the interview, she also went on to claim that she “got into trouble” for questioning Cruise’s behaviour to other Scientologists. She went on to ask them: “Why is this guy the poster child for Scientology?" She also added that he cannot keep a marriage together, he’s jumping on couches and acts like he knows anything about post-partum.

Remini further added that she learned quickly that this is not something one should be doing because Tom is considered as a messiah in Scientology. The actor revealed saying that he is the man who has not even seen his daughters in years. She also added that he keeps running around having people think he is a nice person, she said it is all Hollywood’s game people play.

Remini is one of the most vocal critics of Scientology. She made the news in 2013 when she abruptly left the organisation after being an active member for 34 years. Shortly after her mum, actor husband Angelo Pagan and their daughter Sofia left too. The actor also has a new podcast, Scientology: Fair Game, centering on the alleged practice of Scientology using intimidation to silence its critics.

