'Lean On Me' Cast: Details About The Actors And The Characters They Play In The 1989 Film

Lean on Me is an American biographical drama film written by Michael Schiffer and directed by John G. Avildsen. The film's cast includes Morgan Freeman, Beverly Todd, Alan North, Robert Guillaume and others. The film is based on the story of Joe Louis Clark. The plot revolves around Joe, who is appointed as the principal on a decaying inner-city school. He vows to improve the condition of the school by any means. Lean on Me has a 7.4 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Lean on Me.

Lean on Me cast

Morgan Freeman as Joe Louis Clark

Morgan played the role of a former teacher at Eastside High, who was appointed as the new principal. Morgan Freeman has appeared in a range of films portraying various character roles. He is particularly known for his distinctive deep voice. He is also the recipient of various accolades. He has appeared in films such as Driving Miss Daisy, Amistad, Million Dollar Baby, The Shawshank Redemption and The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Beverly Todd as Mrs Joan Levias

Apart from being an actress, Beverly is also a producer and writer. She is known for films such as Brother John, Moving, The Bucket List and more. She has received several nominations for her performances.

Alan North as Mayor Don Bottman

Alan played the role of Mayor Bottman who learnt that the school will be turned over to state administration unless 75 per cent of the students passed the minimum basic skills test. His career included roles in films such as Plaza Suite, Trackdown: Finding the Goodbar Killer, Thief of Hearts, The Fourth Protocol, See No Evil, Hear No Evil, The Long Kiss Goodnight and many more. He died of lung and kidney cancer in January 2000.

Robert Guillaume as Dr Frank Napier

Robert played the role of school superintendent Dr Frank Napier who suggested the school to hire elementary school principal. His career spanned for more than 50 years. He was known for his role in the television series named Soap and its spin-off Benson. He died of prostate cancer in October 2017.

