Legally Blonde 3: Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor To Co-write As They Get Elle Woods' Approval

Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram and finally posted an update about the much-awaited sequel of her popular film Legally Blonde. Hello Sunshine Sequel Legally Blonde 3 was announced in 2018 and now it has been reported that writers of the upcoming movie have been finalised. According to reports, The Office alum Mindy Kaling has been roped in to write Legally Blonde 3 along with two-time Emmy winning writer Dan Goor.

Legally Blonde 3 gets Elle Woods approved

Reese Witherspoon took to her social media account to express her excitement over the news. The actor mentioned that the news is ‘Elle Woods approved’. Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods is one of her most well-known characters. She has often mentioned that she loves playing the character of Elle Woods.

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram and added an Instagram story as well as a post about the news. She attached a picture of Mindy Kaling recreating one of Elle Woods’ looks from the movie. Reese Witherspoon mentioned, ‘Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!’ [sic]

Mindy Kaling even joked about playing the character of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She also took to her Instagram account and mentioned that she will finally be putting her Elle Woods’ fan fiction to some good use. She mentioned that she is excited to reunite with her friend Reese Witherspoon and said the character of Elle Woods was simply iconic.

Mindy Kaling mentioned on her social media, ‘Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!’ [sic]

Fan reactions

Fans and celebrities have flocked to the comments section and showered the post with likes. Fans stated that they cannot wait for Legally Blonde 3 to release. Others have complimented the fantastic Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling duo. Many stated that they are extremely excited for Legally Blonde 3, while some mentioned that the project is going to be a laughter riot with Mindy Kaling working on it.

It was earlier reported that the original writers of Legally Blonde, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah had initially been roped in to write Legally Blonde 3. However, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are expected to add a new twist to the screenplay. According to a reputed entertainment portal, for Legally Blonde 3, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor will not add a makeover or add touch-ups but would rather add a fresh spin to the screenplay.

