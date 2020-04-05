Leonardo DiCaprio's Dialogues From 'The Great Gatsby' That Makes It A Worth-watch

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire starrer The Great Gatsby is still considered to be one of the best movies of the last decade. The movie based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel of the same name, narrates the tale of Nick Carraway, who is smitten by the lifestyle of his neighbour Jay Gatsby. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Debicki, among others in pivotal roles. Here are some dialogues of Leonardo DiCaprio from the film:

Also Read | These Quotes From 'The Great Gatsby' Will Make Your Day

Leonardo DiCaprio's dialogues from The Great Gatsby

If there's anything that you want, just ask for it, old sport. Run away? No. Daisy, darling, that... that wouldn't be respectable. We're gonna live here, in this house. You and me. I never realized how extraordinary a nice girl could be.

Also Read | Student Misinterprets Assignment On 'The Great Gatsby', Writes An Essay On Tom & Jerry

I knew it was a great mistake for a man like me to fall in love The only respectable thing about you, old sport, is your money. Your money, that's it. Now I've just as much as you. That means we're equal.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Don's Plum': A Film You Might Have Never Heard Of

The Great Gatsby was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel. Reports have it that the novel initially failed to impress the critics or the readers. However, over the years with its multiple adaptations, first into a theatrical play, then to a television series, and recently to a major motion picture, has reportedly helped the book gain cult status. Meanwhile, the lead star of The Great Gatsby (movie)- Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be busy working on multiple projects.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice To Play Cobb In 'Inception': Learn More Trivia

On the professional front, Leonardo DiCaprio has Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the lead, is reported to be based on David Grann's 2017 book of the same name. Besides the upcomer, Leonardo DiCaprio has Martin Scorsese's Roosevelt and The Black Hand in his kitty.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating History That You Might Be Unaware Of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.