Leonardo DiCaprio's Upcoming 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Based On True Story?

Leonardo DiCaprio will be seen in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The crime film also stars Robert De Niro along with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. The movie is inspired by one of the darkest criminal controversies in American history known as the ‘Reign of Terror’.

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is based on a true story

The movie is an adaptation of David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Based on the novel, the film will explore a string of assassinations that also involves the Osage Indian Nation of Oklahoma in the 1920s.

The film’s title, Killers of the Flower Moon, is with reference to the saying which describes taller plants overgrowing and cutting off the light and water of the smaller spring flowers, which causes them to die, in the process. The gripping story is about greed, racial prejudice and murder which is set during the time when America was entering the modern world but still clung to the frontier culture mindset in some area.

According to the book Killers of the Flower Moon, it all started when the Osage people discovered and oil depository buried under their land. This resulted in the natives to become wealthy overnight. However, the government forced them to share the oil and money with their white neighbours. In the process, the wealth of the hostages started getting the attention of some rogues, and the murders followed at a horrific rate.

The local law enforcement turned a blind eye to the criminal offense and this caused the federal government to get involved. This team was led by J. Edgar Hoover. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of J. Edgar Hoover in the film. The Killers of the Flower Moon also focuses on American history where the widespread of law and order has not yet been established. The film, Killers of the Flower Moon might as well focus on lending a voice to victims whose stories have become a footnote in history.

