Leonardo DiCaprio's German Connections Fans Might Not Have Known About

Leonardo DiCaprio, who rose to fame with his blockbuster movie Titanic is reportedly an American. However, most of his fans might not have known that Leo's middle name is Wilhelm, that is taken from his German grandfather, making his ancestry actually German. As per reports, Leonardo can also speak German as he has spent many summers as a teenager in a small town named Oer-Erkenschwick in Germany with his grandparents. Here are a few details about Leonardo DiCaprio's German connections.

Leonardo DiCaprio's German connections you might not know

Although Leonardo was born in LA - California, his father George DiCaprio was reportedly a half Italian and half German who was an underground comic book artist. DiCaprio's mother was born in German Air raid shelter during WWII. Leo's parents met in college after which they got married and further moved to California. DiCaprio has also visited Germany many times- some of the notified visits being Berlin in February 2000 for the Berlin International Film Festival, February 2010 for the 9th Cinema for Peace Gala.

As per reports, even after achieving stardom and success, DiCaprio stayed very true to his German roots. The actor is also known to be very caring for his mother and grandmother, as he also took them along with him to his rehearsals and film premieres before. However, Lionardo Dicoaprio's beloved grandmother- Helene passed away in 2008 in the Ruhr region of Germany. In one of his interviews with an entertainment portal, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor revealed that he got his direct way of speaking from his grandmother.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio has been a promoter of climate conservation for years now. Recently, Leo launched the 'America’s Food Fund' - a commitment to ensure that all Americans have reliable access to food, and support those most affected by this crisis. This fund has already raised about $12 million to help the communities that were infected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Check it out.

