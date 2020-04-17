Leonardo DiCaprio's Poses That Might Be Cues For Your Next Photoshoot | See Pictures

It is no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio is still a Hollywood heartthrob even after two decades of his most popular film, Titanic. The actor has no doubt been touched by time and age but it seems his charm is still intact. However, while Leonardo Dicaprio's Instagram barely has pictures of him, but there is no dearth of them online.

With the Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, in India, many people seem to have run out of things to do at home. A photoshoot might be a good idea to overcome the boredom. Here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio's photos which seem perfect inspiration for a quarantine photoshoot.

Leonardo DiCaprio's piercing gaze

One of the most common poses in Leonardo DiCaprio's photos seem to be piercing gaze. This might be a good pose to try for the next photoshoot if one intends to go for strong expressions. Take a look:

Goofy poses by Leonardo DiCaprio

Being goofy and weird may also be someone's go-to poses for some Insta photoshoot. For them, these poses of Leonardo DiCaprio seem perfect and capable of bringing in many likes. Here's a glimpse:

His boy-next-door expressions

If neither of the above poses seem to strike a chord, then being oneself and trying the boy-next-door poses might just be the thing. Most of Leonardo Dicaprio's photos from the 90s seem to give off this vibe. Here's a look at them:

Titanic actor poses in suits

If somebody wants to pose for a fashionable photoshoot then these Leonardo DiCaprio's photos in suits might just be the pose for them. These poses, no doubt, brings out Leo's dapper personality on the camera. Take a look:

