Liam Hemsworth's Film 'The Duel' Was Shot In A Small Town; Read More Trivia

Liam Hemsworth played the role of a Texas Ranger in the film The Duel. The film also starred Emory Cohen, Woody Harrelson and Alice Brag in the lead roles. The film explores the story of a Texas Ranger who investigates a series of murders in an Old West Town.

The American Western Film was helmed by Kieran Darcy-Smith. Liam Hemsworth played the role of David Kingston in the film while Woody Harrelson played the role of Abraham Brant. Alice Brega was seen as Marisol Kingston while Emory Cohen played the role of Issac Brant in the film. Read some interesting trivia about the film The Duel, below:

Interesting trivia of The Duel

Woody Harrelson played with local high school girls’ soccer team on two weekends while the team was staying in Greenwood, during filming.

The movie was shot in Greenwood, Mississippi, the same small town where The Help was shot.

In 2009, The Duel was featured in the Blacklist of the most-liked unmade scripts of the year.

Some scenes in The Duel was also shot in Florewood, a state park that closed down in 2004.

The film The Duel was initially named as "By Way of Helena"

Many buildings in the film were already built, but the crew built some more buildings which were seen in the film.

Liam Hemsworth and Emory Cohen were seen as enemies in The Duel. In their second collaboration, Killerman, they were seen as close friends who try to save each other’s lives, repeatedly.

Woody Harrelson and Liam Hemsworth were seen together in The Hunger Games film franchise.

The Helena Duel between Liam Hemsworth and Emory Cohen was staged in front of a fictional hotel in Hidalgo. This is the actual surname of the actor Kim Hidalgo. The actor's real name is Kimberly Daugherty, but she’s widely known as Kim Hidalgo.

In the film Out of the Furnace, Willem DaFoe’s character, John petty describes Woody Harrelson’s character Harlan DeGroat as kind and says the dialogue, ‘Church ain’t over till the snakes are back in the bag’. Woody Harrelson aka Abraham Brant is a preacher who uses snakes and puts them back in the bag after his service.

