Liam Hemsworth’s Most Commonly Asked FAQs Answered Here; Read

Liam Hemsworth, brother of actors Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth, is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. Liam Hemsworth rose to fame with the character of Will Blakelee in The Last Song (2010). Having spent a decade in the acting industry, he has played the lead role in many movies like Love and Honor, Cut Bank, Killerman, and more. Here are some of the most commonly asked FAQs about Liam Hemsworth answered. Read ahead to know more:

Liam Hemsworth’s trivia (personal life)

Name- Liam Hemsworth

Occupation- Actor

Birth Date- January 13, 1990

Zodiac Sign- Capricorn

Nationality- United Kingdom

Religion- Anglican/ Episcopalian

Race/ Ethnicity- White

Height- 6 feet 3 inches/ 191 centimeters

Weight- 89 kgs/ 196 pounds

Build- Athletic

Hair Colour- Blonde Colour

Eye Colour- Blue Colour

Birth Place- Melbourne, Australia

Liam Hemsworth trivia (Family Life)

Father’s Name- Craig Hemsworth (Social Service Counselor)

Mother’s Name- Leonie Hemsworth (English Teacher)

Eldest Brother- Luke Hemsworth (Actor)

Elder Brother- Chris Hemsworth (Actor)

School Name- Lion High School

Favourite Colour – Light Blue Colour

Favourite Actors – Leonardo DiCaprio, Heath Ledger, Paul Newman

Favourite Movies – A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006), The Goonies (1985), The Departed (2006), Step Brothers (2008), and James Dean (2001)

First television show- Australian television soap opera Home and Away (Cameo)

First Movie- The Expendables (2010)

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s relationship

While filming The Last Song in June 2009, Liam Hemsworth began a relationship with his co-star Miley Cyrus. After a three-year on-again, off-again relationship, the couple announced their engagement in June 2012. They lived together in Los Angeles but ended their engagement in September 2013. In July 2014, Hemsworth said that he and Cyrus would "always be best friends" and they had "an instantaneous and powerful connection”.

Rumours began in January 2016, stemming primarily from sightings of the couple together at his Malibu home and the reappearance of the engagement ring on Cyrus' finger. Miley Cyrus confirmed in an interview on a famous talk show in October 2016 that they were once again engaged. Hemsworth and Cyrus got married on 23 December 2018 at their home in Nashville, Tennessee. On 10 August 2019, Miley announced their separation. Eleven days later, Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. On 28 January 2020, it was announced that their divorce had been finalized.

