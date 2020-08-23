'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' And Other Films Derived From Popular Video Games

A number of films have been adapted from popular video games. But it is not always a necessity that the film would be as popular as the game. There are a number of films that were derived from popular games but that did not perform well at the box offices. Here are some films that have been derived from popular video games. Read more about popular games remade into films.

Games made into movies

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

This film was released in 1997 and was one of the most hyped martial arts fantasy film that was directed by John R. Leonetti. This film was a sequel to the 1995 Mortal Kombat release. It has some of the most talented stars fo the industry including Robin Shou, Talisa Soto, Brian Thompson, Sandra Hess, Lynn "Red" Williams, Irina Pantaeva, Marjean Holden, Musetta Vander, and James Remar.

Far Cry

Far Cry is a popular gaming series that was also transformed into a film. The Far Cry film is an English language German release that certainly did not perform well at the box office. The movie was directed by Uwe Boll and stars Til Schweiger, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Natalia Avelon and Michael Paré. It received a negative response from the critics and collected around $743,634 through box office collection.

Tekken

Tekken was one of the most played action games that was converted into a film. It was directed by y Dwight H. Little and distributed by Warner Bros. and Anchor Bay Entertainment. The movie was released in 2009 and it received mixed reviews from the audience. Even after bearing the loss from the first film, makers decided to release a sequel for Tekken. It stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Jon Foo, Kelly Overton, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Ian Anthony Dale, Cung Le, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Luke Goss, Marian Zapico, Lateef Crowder, Candîce Hillebrand, Anton Kasabov, and Roger Huerta.

Dead Trigger

In 2015, Mike Cuff managed to get the rights fo the game and was all set to convert it into a film. He even started the film’s shoot starring Dolph Lundgren and Isaiah Washington in Mexico in May 2016. Just after 2 days of filming, Cuff left the production and Scott Windhauser and Dolph Lundgren took over the shooting process. The film was released in the United States by Saban Films/Lionsgate on May 3, 2019, and Lionsgate Home Entertainment in July 2019.

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale

In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale is a popular 2007 release that was directed by Uwe Boll. The film has been derived from Dungeon Siege video game and it was screened at the Brussels Festival of Fantastic Films in April 2007. The film hit the theatres in November 2007 but certainly did not live up to its expectations. The film starred some popular faces of the industry including Jason Statham, Claire Forlani, Leelee Sobieski, John Rhys-Davies, Ron Perlman and Ray Liotta.

