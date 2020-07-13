Ubisoft Forward Round-up: Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs 2 And Other Details

Ubisoft is a game developing company responsible for creating games like Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Assassins Creed and many more. The company recently made it to the headlines for their live stream, Ubisoft Forward. Ubisoft Forward gave a sight into the company’s future plans and revealed some details about their upcoming as well as the current games. Read more to know what happened at Ubisoft Forward.

What Happened at Ubisoft Forward?

Watch Dogs Legion release date

Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion is going to be released on October 29,2020. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out. Ubisoft also revealed that this game will have a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Far Cry 6 villain and date reveal

Ubisoft also spoke about their new game Far Cry 6. Ubisoft has given the players an insight into the game’s next villain. They have confirmed Giancarlo Esposito aka Gus Fring to be the Far Cry 6’s next villain. The makers have also named the game, Polar Cry and it will be based in Yala, a tropical paradise whose time has been frozen. According to the PS Store, the game will be made available for next-generation console i.e. PS 5. It is going to be released on February 18 2020.

Ubisoft Login and Watch Dogs 2

Along with the launch of two new games, Ubisoft also made some changes with their current games. As the fans were not able to log in to view the Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft has decided to give their Watch Dogs 2 for free. This is mostly because of Ubisoft login failure which was reported by a number of fans. To compensate for the loss, these players will get to enjoy Watch Dogs 2 for free. They just need to have a Ubisoft account in order to get their Watch Dogs 2 at no cost. They can download directly from the Uplay app.

