'Far Cry 6' Release Date And A 4-minute-long Teaser Trailer Revealed; Check It Out

Ubisoft recently held its 'Forward' press event where it showcased the games they were supposed to launch at the E3. During the Ubisoft Forward event, the developer company unveiled some of the biggest titles they have been working on. Along with a bunch of exciting new games, the first trailer for Far Cy 6 was also revealed, revealing that the latest instalment in the popular game series will debut on February 18, 2021.

Far Cry 6 trailer

The trailer for the upcoming game Far Cry 6 showcases that it will be set in a picturesque locale of Yara, which is set on an island in the Caribbean and ruled by an evil dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito. The actor has previously featured in famous pop-culture properties like Breaking Bad and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The trailer showcases that Castillo, performed by Giancarlo was elected as the president, but it did turn out as planned. Yara has been left in ruins economically after Castillo's presidency, thus a revolt against him has shaken up the system of Yara.

A guerrilla revolution against Castillo's presidential rule will be the crux of Far Cry 6. Players will be taking up the avatar of one of the guerilla fighters, a character named Danny Rojas. Players will get to choose whether they want to play as a male or a female character. The fresh change in the interactive game will reportedly be the inclusion of a player's character in cut scenes, unlike previous instalments.

Danny Rojas is reportedly a military drop out who is trying to find himself and be the best fit in guerilla fighter, trying to understand their motivation. Another welcoming change in Far Cry 6 will be that Fangs for Hire animal companion feature will be making a comeback with the latest game. The game has been in development at Ubisoft Toronto and is believed to have one of the most ambitious open-world for all Far Cry games to-date as it will be taking place across an entire country, including locations like dense jungles, beaches along with rural and urban areas.

Still from Far Cry 6 trailer

